Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Shares Gap Up to $1.06

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.06. Menlo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 4,010,673 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNLO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

