Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.28. Chaparral Energy shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 3,267,972 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 198.42%. The business had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

