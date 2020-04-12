YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Gap Up to $1.36

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.36. YRC Worldwide shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 2,704,060 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

The stock has a market cap of $60.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YRCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in YRC Worldwide by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

