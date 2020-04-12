Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.62

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.62. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 3,641,571 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

