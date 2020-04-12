Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Gap Up to $5.63

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $5.63. Akoustis Technologies shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 2,876,368 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKTS. BidaskClub raised Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,791.55% and a negative return on equity of 98.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

