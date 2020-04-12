Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.18. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 11,022,291 shares.

FET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $25.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. Research analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 29,085 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 68,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.