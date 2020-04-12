Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.85. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 5,797,616 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEI shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 75.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

