Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Trading Up 10.1%

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s share price was up 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.66, approximately 535,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 255,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TUSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $67.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valueworks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,092 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 41,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

