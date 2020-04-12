Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Shares Up 5.1%

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.36, 798,751 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 410% from the average session volume of 156,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of $127.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Analysts predict that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Bancorp news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth bought 5,000 shares of Select Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $38,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,886.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

