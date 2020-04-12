Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $0.93, 18,411,615 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 26,170,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ibio stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 1,039.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,826 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Ibio worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

