PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) were down 13.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $6.37, approximately 2,665,143 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,077,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on PaySign from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $353.20 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.32.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). PaySign had a return on equity of 56.32% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PaySign by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

