Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.40. Nautilus shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 7,089,551 shares.

NLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Get Nautilus alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $71.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $104.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 90.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 590,187 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.