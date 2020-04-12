Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.07, approximately 3,048,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,161,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Several brokerages have commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $358.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.