Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Gap Up to $1.81

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.81. Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 3,555,773 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.06.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.