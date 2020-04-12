Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading Down 25.1%

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s share price fell 25.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.65, 4,604,884 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 754% from the average session volume of 538,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

