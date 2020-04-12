GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $33.16, approximately 6,197,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,760,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

GSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, 86 Research cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 412.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $2,126,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in GSX Techedu by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

