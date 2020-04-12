Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Shares Down 7.5%

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 3,315,264 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 9,414,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Noah Doyle sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

