Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $1.49

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.49. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 8,044,915 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TUP. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,482,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 263,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

