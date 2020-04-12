Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $1.49

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.49. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 8,044,915 shares.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TUP. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.76.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,482,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 263,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
