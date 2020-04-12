SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Stock Price Up 11.4%

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE)’s share price rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $2.34, approximately 1,068,267 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 656% from the average daily volume of 141,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

SNDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $144.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) by 410.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

