Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading 13.2% Higher

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) traded up 13.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.60, 9,563,172 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 485% from the average session volume of 1,633,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Zosano Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,718,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 689,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
