Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading 13.2% Higher

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) traded up 13.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.60, 9,563,172 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 485% from the average session volume of 1,633,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Zosano Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,718,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 689,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.