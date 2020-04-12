Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Trading 14.3% Higher

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) traded up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.48, 1,341,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 515% from the average session volume of 218,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.
About Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.
Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.