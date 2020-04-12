Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Trading 14.3% Higher

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) traded up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.48, 1,341,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 515% from the average session volume of 218,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 6,171.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

