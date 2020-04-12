CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Trading 21.5% Higher

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) traded up 21.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $3.34, 3,802,218 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3,637% from the average session volume of 101,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CNS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

