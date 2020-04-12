Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading Up 25.1%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s stock price was up 25.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 44,341,498 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 9,688,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, March 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Biocept had a negative net margin of 455.14% and a negative return on equity of 218.69%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.22% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

