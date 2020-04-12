Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Trading 27.9% Higher

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price traded up 27.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.33, 923,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 392% from the average session volume of 187,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neurometrix stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Neurometrix at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurometrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

