Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Trading 43.9% Higher

Shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) traded up 43.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.41, 7,770,211 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 3,690,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Astrotech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.92.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.