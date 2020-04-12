Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Up 56.7%

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) were up 56.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.40, approximately 7,811,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,567% from the average daily volume of 468,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

