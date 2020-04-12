FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Trading Up 90.9%

Shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) were up 90.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 9,127,651 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,028% from the average daily volume of 809,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTSI shares. ValuEngine raised FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut FTS International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut FTS International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that FTS International Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTS International by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 84,412 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

