iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,749,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 2,741,490 shares.The stock last traded at $110.46 and had previously closed at $110.37.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average is $108.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

