iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,749,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 2,741,490 shares.The stock last traded at $110.46 and had previously closed at $110.37.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average is $108.49.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBB)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
