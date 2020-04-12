Analyzing Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) & Motus GI (NYSE:MOTS)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -40.52% -22.32% -17.98% Motus GI -21,575.70% -146.37% -98.09%

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Motus GI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 19.02 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -46.15 Motus GI $110,000.00 192.03 -$23.09 million ($0.92) -0.80

Motus GI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 1 2 5 0 2.50 Motus GI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.63%. Motus GI has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 627.90%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Motus GI beats Inspire Medical Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.