Head-To-Head Analysis: Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pelangio Exploration and North American Palladium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A North American Palladium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -316.32% -127.10% North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and North American Palladium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Pelangio Exploration on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

