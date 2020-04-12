Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NYSE:STXB) Head to Head Review

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

91.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $258.18 million 1.84 $58.32 million $2.03 8.30 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 1.83 $21.14 million $1.40 7.90

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 22.59% 11.26% 0.98% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 19.25% 7.76% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Central Pacific Financial and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Central Pacific Financial presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.21%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus target price of $24.27, indicating a potential upside of 119.47%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than Central Pacific Financial.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, commercial mortgages, construction loans, and leases to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, Internet and mobile banking, cash management services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. It operates 35 branches and 79 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer and treasury management services, and online banking services; and invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. The company operates through a network of 23 full-service branches located in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Bryan/College Station metropolitan areas, as well as North Central Texas. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.