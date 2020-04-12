Head-To-Head Review: Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) versus SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (NASDAQ:SUGBY)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial 20.15% 9.61% 0.97% SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial $235.37 million 1.53 $47.43 million $2.44 7.88 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.26 billion 0.74 -$874.31 million N/A N/A

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.21%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 24 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

About SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

