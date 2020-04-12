ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) versus AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Critical Review

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) and ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

AO World has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARKEMA/S has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AO World and ARKEMA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AO World 0 0 0 0 N/A ARKEMA/S 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AO World and ARKEMA/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AO World $1.06 billion 0.33 -$17.77 million N/A N/A ARKEMA/S $9.79 billion 0.66 $608.23 million $9.19 9.14

ARKEMA/S has higher revenue and earnings than AO World.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of ARKEMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AO World and ARKEMA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AO World N/A N/A N/A ARKEMA/S 6.22% 11.92% 5.94%

Summary

ARKEMA/S beats AO World on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities. The company sells its products through its Websites and third-party Websites. AO World plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals. The company also offers UV, LED, EB curable resins, specialty acrylates. Its high performance materials solutions are used in various sectors, such as transport, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings and water treatment; and products are used in the production of refrigeration and air conditioning, petrochemicals, refining, paper pulp, animal nutrition, electronics, and the automotive industry. The company offers coating solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and acrylic applications. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

