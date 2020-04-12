Financial Analysis: Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) vs. Whiting Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WLL)

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Petroquest Energy and Whiting Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Whiting Petroleum 12 13 2 0 1.63

Whiting Petroleum has a consensus target price of $10.19, indicating a potential upside of 2,698.35%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Whiting Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy $87.10 million 0.00 -$9.55 million N/A N/A Whiting Petroleum $1.57 billion 0.02 -$241.17 million ($0.86) -0.42

Petroquest Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Whiting Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Petroquest Energy and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy N/A N/A N/A Whiting Petroleum -15.34% -2.30% -1.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Petroquest Energy beats Whiting Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. On November 6, 2018, PetroQuest Energy, Inc. along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 2,097 net productive wells on approximately 539,300 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 520.1 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

