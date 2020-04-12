Head to Head Analysis: Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) & Its Rivals

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is one of 42 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Allied Esports Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30% Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors 75 119 101 2 2.10

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.14%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 42.15%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million -$16.74 million -2.07 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 8.03

Allied Esports Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

