Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) versus Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Head to Head Contrast

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA alerts:

This table compares Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -75.58% Mountain Province Diamonds -46.94% -7.83% -3.62%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA has a beta of -103.87, suggesting that its share price is 10,487% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA and Mountain Province Diamonds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.26 -$97.03 million ($0.12) -2.17

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA

Royal Standard Minerals Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire or merge with assets or businesses that maximize value for shareholders. Previously, the company was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. Royal Standard Minerals Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.