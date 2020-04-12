Critical Contrast: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) versus Teleflex (NASDAQ:TFX)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Motus GI alerts:

This table compares Motus GI and Teleflex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $110,000.00 192.03 -$23.09 million ($0.92) -0.80 Teleflex $2.60 billion 5.82 $461.47 million $11.15 29.20

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Motus GI and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teleflex 0 1 7 1 3.00

Motus GI currently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 627.90%. Teleflex has a consensus price target of $385.10, suggesting a potential upside of 18.29%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Teleflex.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -21,575.70% -146.37% -98.09% Teleflex 17.78% 18.97% 8.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teleflex beats Motus GI on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.