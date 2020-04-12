Analyzing BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. BCB Bancorp pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.46 $21.03 million $1.20 9.00 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 3.79 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 16.05% 10.33% 0.74% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 7.45% 1.49% 0.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BCB Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

