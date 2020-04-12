Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) & HST Global (NASDAQ:HSTC) Financial Survey

HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.8% of HST Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

HST Global has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HST Global and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HST Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than HST Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HST Global and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HST Global N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.71 million 44.42 -$24.71 million ($0.70) -1.97

HST Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares HST Global and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HST Global N/A -21.14% 7,410.56% Checkpoint Therapeutics -1,446.95% -250.88% -138.15%

Summary

HST Global beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HST Global Company Profile

HST Global, Inc., an integrated health and wellness biotechnology company, develops and/or acquires a network of wellness centers for the homeopathic and alternative treatment of late stage cancer worldwide. It also focuses on the homeopathic and alternative product candidates that are undergoing or have already completed clinical testing for the treatment of late stage cancers and other life threatening diseases. The company also intends to acquire products for the treatment of individual health challenges. HST Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers. It also develops CK-103, a small molecule inhibitor of BET bromodomains; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody for oncology indications. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the anti-PD-L1 antibodies anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

