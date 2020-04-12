Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 14th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

