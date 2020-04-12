First Republic Bank (FRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $99.50 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

