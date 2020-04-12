Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $785.45 Million

Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will announce $785.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $568.00 million to $932.71 million. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $886.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,654 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,148,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,986,000 after purchasing an additional 452,518 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,378,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 863,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,090,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,586,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEO stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

