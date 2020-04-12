Analysts Anticipate Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report $419.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.40 million and the lowest is $415.04 million. Entegris reported sales of $391.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,447,000.

ENTG opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.