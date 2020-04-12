First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

FLIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First of Long Island currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Canarick acquired 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,583. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602 over the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First of Long Island by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First of Long Island by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

