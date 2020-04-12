Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.34.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -29.64. Fastly has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $602,612.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,672.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,164,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,009,408 and have sold 478,487 shares valued at $10,304,412.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,935,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after buying an additional 1,997,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 12,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 2,091,613 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,390,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 266,271 shares in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.