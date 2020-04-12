Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Camtek stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 891,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 412,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $2,218,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

