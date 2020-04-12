Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $29.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,732 shares of company stock worth $639,091. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 63,649 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,360,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 261,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 53,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

