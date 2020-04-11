Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $267.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.