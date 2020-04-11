Domani Wealth LLC Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $267.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

