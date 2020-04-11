Lantz Financial LLC Sells 170 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $267.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.71. The company has a market cap of $1,164.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

